Letter: Voters will clearly see wisdom of council’s decision on sales tax

Editor: Re: Much can change before sales tax hike becomes official.

I disagree with Dan Engler that city council members who supported the tax hike are in the political hot seat leading up to the August primary.

Many of us applaud their courage to act, especially in an election year.

Since the recession of 2008 when city sales tax revenues tanked the city has been forced to spend its savings, defer maintenance and infrastructure projects and watch unfunded pension liabilities passed on to us by the state grow.

Four members on this council acted responsibly so we will be prepared for the next economic downturn.

Rather than leading to disaster at the polls as Mr. Engler implies, I think it likely that they’ll garner more support from those of us who think they acted in a fiscally responsible way.

Don’t forget that in 2001 when the residents of Cottonwood were given the opportunity to reduce the city sales tax on food they voted overwhelmingly to keep it.

Most of us understand far more than Mr. Engler gives us credit for.

Terri Clements

Cottonwood