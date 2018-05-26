Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center has named one of its newest volunteers for the Volunteer of the Month award for May. Christine Tonponce joined the senior center as a volunteer just three months ago and has already made many friends and the center is very happy for her excellent work at the front desk.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.