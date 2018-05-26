Cottonwood P&Z approves construction of Dutch Bros Coffee along State Route 89A

COTTONWOOD -- Plans for the first-ever Dutch Bros Coffee in the Verde Valley are set into motion following approval by the Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Monday.

The drive-through coffee chain has more than 200 locations across the Western United States with one location in Flagstaff and one in Prescott Valley, according tp their website.

The new location will be located within the Food City Shopping Center along State Route 89A and Main Street, adjacent to Chase Bank. It will replace the former Barista Bar & Bagels, which previously resided in that location.

SimonCRE Cabin, LLC is under contract to purchase and split off the out parcel from Verde Valley Plaza, LLC.

P&Z previously tabled plans for the coffee shop last month citing concerns over the design of the building and a “cookie-cutter concept.” Staff also raised concerns over increased traffic near the driveway entrances. Applicants revised their site plan to push their access driveways as far away from the road as possible, according to staff documents.

“They have also provided a through drive aisle on the south side of their proposed property to allow increased circulation through the parking lot,” staff documents state.

Another pitfall was a reduction of parking spaces in the shopping center following construction of the building. The development would have violated previous city code on number of parking requirements. That code has recently been changed to be less restrictive.

According to a letter submitted to the city by the applicant, the site location will be amended to include landscaping patio areas as well as a drive-thru with a double-barreled lane to accommodate up to 18 cars.

