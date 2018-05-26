Daniel Bright School garden gets facelift thanks to Verde Valley Leadership

Class members of Verde Valley Leadership Class XII spent Friday, April 20th, 2018, at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School for their Day of Service.

This experience is to serve as a unique, inventive, and meaningful opportunity for class members to exercise servant leadership skills by directly giving back to the community. The day is intended to provide a productive, significant impact and lasting benefit both to class members, and to the community.

The class chose to spend the day helping in the school’s garden. Weeks prior, they met at the location first to determine what would needed the day of the event. At this preview, it was discovered the garden was in much need of repair, clean up, and removal of dead and broken pieces throughout the garden. The school had some garden tools, but the rest was to be provided by the class members.



Class members provided trucks and a trailer for all trash removal. Each part of the garden was taken on by class members including removal of pine needles and pinecones, removing branches that had taken over the fences to the garden to allow new growth to start, replacing the fencing around the fish pond, and cleaning and organizing the garden supply storage space. The front of the garden along the fencing was also cleaned and all dead plants were removed.

Any broken or unused supplies were removed. Two wooden benches were sanded and painted a new vibrant green color. Two additional wooden benches were found in the garden. Since one was deemed unsafe to sit on, it was replaced with a brand new bench courtesy of one of the class members. A flat piece of wood was added to the top of a tree stump to make it into a table.

The end result was a new, clean, refreshing garden. It is the hope of VVL Class XII that the incoming classes for next year will have a fresh starting point and will utilize the garden to its fullest extent.

This Day of Service was organized by students as part of their curriculum. Verde Valley Leadership is about inspiring individuals to action through skills development and active engagement in the community. For more information about Verde Valley Leadership please visit www.vvleadership.org or contact us at info@vvleadership.org.

Information provided by Verde Valley Leadership