Obituary: Phil (Elmer) O’Neil 1938-2018

Phil (Elmer) O’Neil was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 29, 1938, and lived his first 18 years in Mantua, Ohio, before moving with his family to Phoenix, Arizona.

Phil died on Monday, May 14, 2018, in hospice at Valley View Care in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Elmer Vild, and his brother, Dale Vild.



Phil is survived by his youngest brother, Duane (Tucson); his niece, Misty Vild (Mira Loma, California); and his life partner; Anaya Lynn (Bullhead City).



Phil retired February 1980 from the U.S. Air Force as a Major. After retirement Phil was very active as a financial advisor throughout Arizona. Phil loved to be with his fellow Veterans, bowling with his buddies and riding his motorcycles. Phil will be greatly missed by his family and friends of Cottonwood, Cornville and Camp Verde.



Military services are pending at the U.S. National Memorial Cemetery (Cave Creek, Arizona) in June (specific date/time to be announced). Off I go into the wild blue yonder, climbing high into the sky.

Information provided by survivors.