Teen Library Council donates doggie beds to Humane Society

The Verde Valley Humane Society was the recipient of eight new “doggie beds” this past week courtesy of the Cottonwood Public Library’s Teen Library Council and library staff. As part of last year’s “Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program, members of the Cottonwood Public Library’s Teen Library Council and library staff built the raised beds with materials donated from Home Depot. Library Manager Ryan Bigelow delivered the finished products to the Humane Society last week.