Children vandalize playground equipment with ax

VILLAGE of OAK CREEK – Four youngsters all between the ages of 12 and 13 face juvenile charges of criminal damage following a report that they were destroying school playground equipment with an ax.

Sunday, just after 5 p.m., Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Big Park School in the Village of Oak Creek, regarding a vandalism in progress, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

The reporting party, said D’Evelyn, indicated several juveniles were hitting the playground equipment with an ax.

“Deputies arrived and witnesses said one of the suspects striking one of the slides with the ax,” the news release states. “He was ordered to drop the ax and immediately complied. A total of six juveniles were detained. The ax was seized. Deputies saw significant damage to several pieces of playground equipment.”

Deputies determined four of the six juveniles, all between 12 and 13 years of age, were directly involved. All four admitted participating in the vandalism and will be charged with criminal damage, said D’Evelyn. Estimated damages exceed $1,000.

School officials were notified and demanded prosecution, said D’Evelyn.