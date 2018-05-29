Randy Foster selected as new town marshal in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE -- Current Bloomfield, New Mexico, Police Chief Randy Foster has been selected to serve as the new town marshal in Camp Verde.

According to a Tuesday news release from Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin, “After careful consideration of 23 qualified applicants and several interviews, follow-up discussions,” Foster was selected to succeed Marshal Nancy Gardner, who resigned earlier this year following a Department of Public Safety investigation that alleged she created a hostile work environment in the marshal’s office.

Foster comes to Camp Verde from a community of about 8,000 people, where he served as police chief for about four years.

Foster previously worked in Santa Fe and Los Alamos County the previous 20 years.

“His experience in all aspects of community policing are in areas similar to Camp Verde in size and type of law enforcement,” Martin said in the news release. “He also has experience in emergency management working through the fires in Los Alamos in 2010, understanding the loss many experience during these events as he lost his home during that fire.”

Foster is married. He and his wife, Shayna, a veterinarian, are the parents of 7-year-old twin boys.

Foster earned a bachelor-of-science degree in sociology (emphasis criminal justice) with a minor in accounting from Eastern New Mexico University, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and a master’s degree from New Mexico State University in criminal justice.

He has also attended and completed the FBI National Academy.



Foster’s first day on the job will be June 25, just in time to attend his first “Coffee with a COP” event in Camp Verde.

“Special thanks to all the community members, Town Council, volunteers, staff along with the chiefs and staff from surrounding agencies in the Verde Valley who assisted in the selection process that involved formal interviews along with presentations and interactions with all of them,” said Martin. “Additionally, the town is grateful for Commander Armstrong and Mr. Jason Negron for their time and commitment to the selection process; both are outstanding individuals and a credit to the profession.”