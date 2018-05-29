35th Wedding Anniversary: Doug and Dez Noble

Doug and Dez Noble of Cottonwood celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this month. The Nobles were married in 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Nobles first met while working with the YCC. Doug and Dez have owned their own construction business since 2001. In their down time they enjoy trips to the lake. They celebrated their anniversary early by riding on the Grand Canyon Railway with family. They are the parents of two children: Colton Noble (Sarah) & Kaley Badger (Larry) and they have four grandchildren. Photo courtesy of Kaley Badger