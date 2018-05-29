Teens smoking near creek start small brush fire in Cornville

CORNVILLE -- Three teens who were smoking are believed to be responsible for a small brush fire in Cornville Saturday, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

Saturday at about 5 p.m., a YCSO deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen on Page Springs Road in Cornville regarding a brush fire burning near the bridge over Oak Creek, the news release stated.

The deputy located the fire behind a home in the 1200 block of Brookside Drive, said D’Evelyn. Crews from the Verde Valley Fire District arrived and were able to contain and eventually extinguish the fire, he said.

Deputies determined that two boys, age 16 and 17, and 1 girl, age 17, started the fire while smoking near the creek. One of the teens apparently stole cigarettes from home and while the group was smoking, either a match or cigarette started the fire, said D’Evelyn.

“The potential for a catastrophic fire was present, but fortunately fire personnel were on it in short order. About one-half acre of land was burned,” said D’Evelyn.

The juveniles were released to their parents pending charges including reckless burning and underage possession of cigarettes.