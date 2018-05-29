Verde Valley Home Show returns to Cottonwood this weekend

The third annual Verde Valley Home Show will have over 70 businesses participating this weekend.

The show will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, 800 E Cherry St.

“If you are looking for something for your home, the Verde Valley Home Show has you covered for just about anything you can think of,” said John Elliot, owner and organizer of the home show.

The show will center on interior home needs, but Elliot says future shows will continue to build upon the outdoor and garden categories.

Raffle prizes include packages to ‘Sip and Stay’ at the Tavern Hotel, wine tastings at Burning Tree Cellars, dinner at Nic’s Italian Steak & Crab House and Pizzeria Bocce, as well as cash prizes.

The Verde Valley Home Show will also be running a food drive for additional raffle tickets in collaboration with Old Town Mission.

Vendor spaces are currently sold out, but sign-ups for the first fall show can be made at verdevalleyhomeshow@gmail.com.