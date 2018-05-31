Camp Verde High School athletes of the year: Bruno shined on the football field and baseball diamond in 2017-18

Camp Verde High football and baseball player Dominiq Bruno came up big for the Cowboys in his junior year.

In 2017-18, in football Bruno was second team All-Region and in baseball he was region player of the year.

“He had a great year, he was a big surprise, last year he was solid as a sophomore but I didn’t expect but a huge jump into his junior year, so that was huge for us and the team,” CV head baseball coach Will Davis said.

Bruno was all the way back from a broken arm and it showed.

“I think I did pretty good still, especially breaking arm last year, that also set me back, getting it fully healed and everything,” Bruno said.

His sophomore year he showed glimpses of his potential, earning second team All-Region honors in football and baseball, but he wasn’t all the way back.

“Last year he was still definitely suffering from the comeback, you could see the athleticism was there but the arm strength wasn’t yet and the confidence wasn’t yet and then this year everything was back, physically, mentally, he was ready to roll, he was the player we thought he was gonna to be his freshman year,” Davis said.

The injury hurt a lot and not just physically.

“My freshman year after I broke my arm, I didn’t think there was much for me, maybe the rest of my life,” Bruno said.

He was nervous when he came back.

“By the end of last year I pitched two innings and I was pretty dang scared, my heart was pounding and everything I was scared to throw hard and by the beginning of this year I was throwing a little bit harder and I finally let loose after Wickenburg, my arm felt good,” Bruno said.

In football Bruno led the Cowboys in all purpose yards and rushing and played quarterback, defensive back and kicked.

In baseball he was first in the region in stolen bases and wins, second in batting, ERA and on base percentage, fourth in strike outs (as a pitcher) and fifth in runs.

When asked which facet of the game he was most important to the Cowboys in, pitching or offense, Davis said both.

“Both actually, he led us in ERA, led us in wins, led us in batting average, stolen bases, runs scored and just about every category you could pick (laughs),” Davis said.

Still Bruno thinks he could have done even better.

He missed some time in football due to injury was out for some baseball games.

“More time to develop, more time to get healthy and stuff would have helped a lot when it came to my performance on the field,” Bruno said.

Listed at 5’4 125 pounds, Bruno said his size can be a positive and negative in football.

“A little bit of both, when you’re going up against a guy who’s 6’6 and can jump like crazy, it doesn’t help when you can’t jump as high as him but when it comes to hitting and stuff at the knees and stuff, being able to get lower, it helps out a lot,” Bruno said.

Bruno leads by example Davis said.

“He ended up being one of the leaders, Dom’s more of a put it on the field type leader than a verbal guy, he’s not out there cheerleading and stuff like that, but he worked so hard and played so hard that he’s definitely a leader because of that,” Davis said.

He’s been invited to a prospect camp where coaches from schools like UA, ASU and Murray State will be there.

“His size is not going to give him the fair looks that he should get but if somebody will give him an opportunity he’ll make their team and I would say at just about an level they’ll give him an opportunity at,” Davis said. “He’s one of the best ball players I’ve had in my 12 years at Camp Verde High School.”