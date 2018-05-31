Clarkdale Town Park will be open for Independence Day events

Clarkdale Town Park will be open in time for Independence Day celebrations following a months-long effort to remediate the park’s soil.

A grand reopening event will take place on June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m., and a Concert in the Park from 7-9 p.m. said Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery.

Based on the soil sampling results, the Clarkdale Town Park (located at 1001 Main Street) was categorized as a “Tier 1” property under ADEQ’s approved Remedial Action Work Plan, and it was the first property to be remediated under the UVSP. With the Town Park project nearing completion, Freeport has now moved into the residential areas of the historic townsite to begin remediating private properties.

Centerville Park, Selina Ballfield and Mongigi Park are also planned for remediation efforts.

The final step in the restoration of the Clarkdale Town Park began Thursday morning with the installation of what approximately 1 ½ acres of sod. While the fencing around the Town Park, which has been in place since Feb. 28, will need to stay in place for the next four weeks to allow the grass to establish, the project will be substantially complete once the sod is fully installed.



According to Mabery, “Freeport and their contractors, who are undertaking the project as part of the United Verde Soil Program (UVSP), understood the importance of the Town Park as a center for community activities and they have coordinated closely with the town throughout the project. It was a complicated project to manage, as Freeport was handling the soil remediation elements, and the town was working with them to renovate and improve portions of the park. We are very pleased with the way the project has turned out, and believe the public will be pleased as well.”

In coordination with the project, the Town of Clarkdale replaced the deteriorating concrete curb around the playground equipment and the concrete plaza in front of the Gazebo. They also added a new handicap accessible ramp to the playground structure. The new irrigation system for the grass was built to more efficiently water all landscape areas in the park, and edge treatments will now separate landscape areas from the lawn (which improves maintenance operations). Six new Aleppo Pine trees and Red Tip Photenias were planted in the park, and the electrical system was upgraded to better accommodate the park’s special events.



Freeport Minerals initiated the United Verde Soil Program to test soil at residential, commercial and public properties in areas of Clarkdale near the historical copper smelter. The work is done under the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s Voluntary Remediation Program using procedures and work plans approved by ADEQ.



Freeport operates an Outreach Office at 200 N. Broadway in Clarkdale, which is open to the public and has distributed letters to property owners within the Study Area, encouraging them to participate in the UVSP’s free soil-sampling and testing program.

Owners of eligible residential, commercial, and public properties within the Study Area are invited to sign up for the program by contacting the UVSP office at (928) 649-3614 or sending an email to UVSP@ghd.com

- Information provided by Town of Clarkdale