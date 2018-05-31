Five candidates in running for Cottonwood City Council

COTTONWOOD -- Five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring this election season for Cottonwood City Council. Three seats are being contested.

Council members Linda Norman and Karen Pfeiffer will not be running for reelection so both of their seats will be open.

Vice Mayor Kyla Allen is seeking election to keep her seat. Allen, who has only ever been appointed, not elected, was selected to serve as vice mayor in January. She outlines keeping the Recreation Center in city control, fiscal responsibility and transparency, and conservation in her platform. Allen is a 32-year resident of Cottonwood and graduate of the Verde Valley Leadership Program.

Michael Mathews, a local real broker agent and member of the Historic Perseveration Commission, filed his petition and paperwork last week but has made his campaign publicly known since October. Mathews has been a heavy critic of Cottonwood City Council’s spending practices at council meetings as well as on social media. At the most recent council meeting, Mathews addressed the council on his opposition of a proposed .65-percent sales tax increase. Council eventually compromised on a .5-percent increase.

Jackie Nairn, who previously sought a city council seat back in 2016 and lost, has consistently appeared in council chambers during both regular meetings and work sessions. In her public Facebook page, Nairn said she was running for city council because she is “not satisfied with the way my tax dollars are being spent.” She also publicly raised concerns over a .5-percent sales tax increase that includes a tax on food.

Parks & Recreation Commission Chairman Doug Hulse and Airport Commission member Bill Tinnin will also be running for city council.

Primary elections will be held Aug. 28. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 30.

The council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.

Clarkdale Election 2018 Candidates

Clarkdale has two council seats up for election this year. Clarkdale council members serve four-year terms.

The candidates are:

• Robert “Bob” Ingulli

• Ben Kramer (incumbent)

• William “Bill” Regner (incumbent)

• Eileen Sydow

Jerome Election 2018 Candidates

All council seats are up for election in Jerome. The mayoral position goes to the candidate receiving the most votes.

There will also be a question on the ballot regarding staggered four-year terms for council members as set forth in Resolution 565 by the current council.

The candidates are:

Hunter Bachrach (incumbent)

Christina “Alex” Barber (incumbent)

Nicholas Bartell

Jack Dillenberg

Sage Q. Harvey

Frank Vander Horst (incumbent, Mayor)

Mandy Worth

Yavapai County/Verde Valley Candidates

Verde Valley Constable:

Jody Fanning (R)

Verde Valley Justice of the Peace

Incumbent - William Lundy ( R )

Peter Cline ( I )

Larry Major ( R )

Tara Miller ( I )

Mike Norman ( D )

Superior Court Judge:

Division 1 - David L. Mackey (R)

Division 2 - John Napper (R)

Division 3 - Tina Ainley (R)

Division 5 - Celé Hancock ( R)

Division 6 - Anna Young ( R)