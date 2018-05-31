Letter: Community support fueled event’s success

Editor:

Because of your community’s support and the generosity of local businesses, a tremendous amount of children will now know a Big Brother, Big Sister, Couple or Family Match through the Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Swing Golf Tournament held Friday, May 18, at Seven Canyons.

Thank you to Tournament Sponsor Connolly Electric & Mechanical and sponsors Chuck Mitchell and Verde Valley YBBBS Community Board member Tim Cox of Your Team By Kathy Cox Realty. Tee-sponsors included Straightline Custom Painting, Stewart Title, Desert Foothills Accounting, Verde Valley YBBBS Community Board Member Dave Biermann of Biermann Construction & Development, Lawler Construction, Geter Plumbing, Lane Brothers & Company Investment Counsel, SureBuild, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Verde Valley YBBBS Community Board Member David Johnson of Homes & Land Magazine of Sedona and the Verde Valley, YBBBS Board of Trustees Members Dave and Kristy Everson of Mandalay Homes, Sterling Accounting and Tax, Graham’s Auto, Mark Carlile of Edward Jones, Your Team by Kathy Cox, and YBBBS Board of Trustees Member John Farmer of Taylor Padgett. Participating teams included BBVA Compass Bank, Cobham Aerospace, Connolly Electric, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Tim Cox, Big Brother Ron Finken, YBBBS Board of Trustees member Geoff Hyland, Neal Hawks, Perry Massie, Mandalay Homes, Dean Patterson, Aaron Presser, THAT Brewery and SureBuild.

The Mission of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

For more information, please visit azbigs.org.

John McTurk

Verde Valley Executive Director Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters