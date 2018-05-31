Letter: Hats off to volunteers from Vineyard Christian Fellowship

Editor:
I would like to thank the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church for the eight years of Road cleanup on Broadway in Clarkdale.
The group from church has been cleaning up this portion of the highway in Clarkdale three to four times a year for the past eight years.
They certainly are a blessing to our town of Clarkdale. Hats off to you
Ann Viarengo
Clarkdale
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.