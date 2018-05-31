Letter: Is it the Constitution or the flag and anthem?

Editor:

In my research, I found that the flag of US was first displayed in 1777. That is early. The Constitution was ratified in 1789.

It is the SUPREME LAW OF THE LAND. It continues to govern us.

The Bill of Rights were added in 1791. The Anthem was adopted in 1931.

So it seems a song and flag is trumping the Constitution.

“We the people” should be guaranteed freedom of speech. I would think the military would feel that they are fighting for our Constitution and its freedoms. The Pledge of Allegiance, Flag and Anthem unite us all and are traditional.

I still revere them and get tears when it is played. I know what it “represents.” Freedoms.

The Constitution has been under attack and should be protected. Taking a knee seems like an appropriate way to peacefully protest what citizens consider wrongs.

I remember the 60’s. It could be violent full of assassinations and violence.

This seems right. The attacks come from a man who refused to serve in the military.

I can’t seem to forget that.

Eugenia Hart

Cornville