Letter: Six smacks of folly, false pride, and lack of creativity

Editor:

As the Camp Verde Sports Complex takes shape I wonder if I’m the only person who questions the need for six baseball diamonds in the same place.

Yes, Arizona is a stronghold of baseball, and as the spring training grounds for the nation, we’ve built beautiful ballfield complexes in staggering quantity.

Camp Verde’s Plan for six baseball diamonds seems like a country-fried, “keeping up with the Joneses” reaction to the big parks down in Phoenix.

Four diamonds would be more than enough for a community our size. Six smacks of folly, false pride, and lack of creativity. With fewer baseball fields we would have room for facilities and features that are unique to the verde valley.

By catering to a diversity of specialized sports and activities we would be seeing more of that out-of-town cash. Considering ideal number of diamonds, there must be a point of diminishing returns, but it seems we just fit in as many as possible without considering the economics or practicality.

Also consider that a surplus of baseball fields will make us appear wasteful of water, even if the alternative uses more water.

It’s just so obviously too many diamonds to use at once, given both the size of our community, and the available parking.

Nick Champlin

Camp Verde