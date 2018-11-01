Gourd dancing, blessings highlight Yavapai-Apache Veterans Day

CAMP VERDE – The Yavapai-Apache Nation will hold a special Veterans Day pow-wow Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Veterans Memorial Park, below Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

At 10:30 a.m., the Gourd Dance Society will perform traditional Southern Native songs with drums and voice, as they honor military veterans.

The Gourd Dance Society is composed of veterans and current armed forces personnel. Ted Pavatea, a Hopi, will lead the singing of Gourd Dance songs with his Southern drum group. Ernest Peyketewa of the Hopi Nation will be the Head Gourd Dancer and will lead the ceremony for all veterans during that time.

According to Don Decker, an elder of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, the traditional blessing is “usually performed at most pow-wows before the main part of the pow-wow.”

Any Veterans who are present are invited to sing with the Gourd Dance Society.

Lunch will be served at noon, and the official pow-wow performances will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a grand entry of all dancers and Gourd Dance society members.

According to Decker, “different tribes have been invited to participate and a special recognition ceremony” that will be held for all Veterans at 1:30 p.m.

“Northern drum, Blue Stone from the Hopi Nation will be providing the special songs for the pow-wow dancers in addition to Southern Drum Old School, Decker also said.

Dennis Bedonie of the Navajo Nation will emcee the event, as the pow-wow will also feature an all-ages dance contest for cash prizes that will be awarded later that day.

StaApacheackson, an Apache, will be the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s special honorary guest for the pow-wow. Jackson is a 92-year-old WWII of the South Pacific campaign and is honored each year as the Nation’s senior veteran.

