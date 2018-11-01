Mingus boys basketball hosting camp for kids

Young ballers will get a chance to hone their skills at the Mingus HS Basketball Veterans Day Camp.

The camp will be on Monday Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mingus Union gym. It’s for boys and girls grades one through eight.

Marauder players and coaches will be instructing the kids. The price is $30 and includes a t-shirt.

For my information email dbeery@muhs.com or you can register/Pre-Pay at the MUHS bookstore.

Make checks payable to: Mingus Union HS Boys Basketball. Walk-Ins will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.