Mingus mathematics teacher gains permanent residency in U.S.

COTTONWOOD – Uma Mahendran said that no matter what happens in life, all it takes is one piece of good news to “change all those rainy days into bright sunshine.”

On Oct. 25, the Mingus Union mathematics teacher told the district’s governing board that her immigration status as a United States Permanent Resident has been approved after an interview on Oct. 16 at the Phoenix U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office.

“I can assure you that with your continued support and help,” Mahendran said, “that I will continue to do my very best at Mingus Union High School.”

Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee is “so excited that [Mahendran] is here to stay.”

“We’ve all been invested in the outcome of her immigration status,” Gee said. “It was a celebration for all of us. She is a much loved and valued Mingus family member. Uma is special because she genuinely cares about her role as an educator. Her personal integrity and commitment to her students keeps her focused on the delivery of top-notch instruction.”

In the United States with her husband Panampilly and son Manoj since Christmas Eve 2004, Mahendran and her family began the process to become permanent residents in January 2007.

The plan to become legal in this country was put together when her son was in the 10th grade and the family was looking at his post-secondary options. It was either India or Florida.

“So, my husband and I started discussing the possibility of getting a job in the U.S. so we could move and be with him while he goes to university,” she said.

“Once we decided that we wanted to try moving to the U.S., I started registering in couple places, attended job fairs, and for a long time nothing was happening,” she said. “As soon as our school closed for the year in June 2004, we planned to go for a cruise as a vacation. The day we were supposed to go on the cruise, I got a call from the superintendent of Mingus Union High School saying that they liked my resume and they would like to do an interview and if we could do the interview right then.”

Following a nearly two-and-a-half-hour telephone interview, the district called back the next day “and offered me the position as a math teacher.”

“I do believe that anyone can be better in math once we diagnose the difficulty and help at the right time, in the right way, by the right person,” Mahendran said. “My philosophy of life is ‘do your very best always, no matter how small or big the task is, so later there will not be any regret.’ As a teacher I do believe ‘teach as if your own children are in front of you and be flexible and ready to change anything that comes in your way.’”

Mahendran said that her favorite thing in teaching is the “innocent eyes of students who are ready to learn, the shiny eyes when they get the content, and touching the hearts of so many young people and molding them to be a better person.”

