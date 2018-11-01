Obituary: Kathy Reay 1969 - 2018

Kathy Reay entered the kingdom of Heaven to be with her Savior on Oct. 24, 2018, in Flagstaff, Arizona, at the age of 49. Kathy was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on March 1, 1969, and died residing in her home off of Reay Road in Rimrock, Arizona.



Kathy grew up riding horses along Beaver Creek, played various sports at CVHS such as volleyball and softball, and had a passion for gardening. Her biggest passion was being a Kumu (teacher) Hula for her dance group, Hula Halau o' Ku'ulei. For years she taught hula to young girls and women all over the Verde Valley.

Many would remember her from being a legendary volleyball coach at Beaver Creek School as well. For 10 years she molded many young girls into the young adults they are today by teaching them hard work and dedication on and off the volleyball court.



Kathy had a bright smile and a generous personality that will be missed by those who knew her. Kathy will be fondly remembered by her children, Joseph Wilson and Maria Katie (Kyle) Lobaugh; grandchildren, Natalie and Mason Wilson; her mother, Rosemary Reay; brothers, John, Jim, Robert and Joseph Reay; and her sisters, Linda Parker and Cynthia and Elizabeth Reay. Kathy's memorial service will be held at the Beaver Creek School auditorium at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. A scholarship was created in Kathy's honor for Camp Verde High School senior volleyball girls who are Beaver Creek Elementary School alumni's.



If you would like to contribute to the Kathy Reay Memorial Scholarship Fund, please make checks payable to Franklin Templeton and mail it to P.O Box 1350, Camp Verde, AZ.



Information provided by survivors.