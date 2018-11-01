Obituary: Rodney Asa Schlotfeld 1953 - 2018

September 9, 2018 Rodney Asa Schlotfeld went to be with his Lord on Sept. 9, 2018, surrounded by family. Rodney was born April 21, 1953, to Gene and Florence Schlotfeld in Sidney, Nebraska.

Rodney was a graduate of Sidney High School in 1971. In May of 1971 the Schlotfeld family and Karen Bowman moved to Lake Montezuma, Arizona. On May 31, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rodney married the love of his life, Karen. Rodney began a career in retail management with Thrifty Drug and TG&Y. He was manager of Beaver Creek Hardware and Snackbar in Rimrock, and later was office manager for C.V. Water System.

Rodney was married to Karen 47 years. They have two children, Tina Marie (Guy) Pascua and Rod Allen (Erin) Schlotfeld. They have been blessed with eight grandchildren, Michael, Marissa, Tyler, Jeremy, Emmitt and Jaden, and new to the family, Abigail and Ellie.



Rodney is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Florence Schlotfeld. A “Celebration of Life” service for Rodney will be held at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3. Light refreshments will be served after the service. If you own an old car, truck or Jeep drive it to the service in honor of Rodney. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Verde Christian Academy, 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326, where Rodney enjoyed many hours of volunteering.

Information provided by survivors.