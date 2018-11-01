Western Light: Oak Creek Autumn

Whereas much of the Verde Valley wears its cloak of gray-green until midwinter, there is a hidden treasure in Oak Creek Canyon. Here the deciduous trees ignite into shades of magenta, orange and gold and litter the ground with the colors of an Arizona sunset.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.