Early voting ends today

Yavapai County Recorder, Leslie Hoffman would like to announce that early voting will close at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 2 for the November 6, 2018 General Election.

Please visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Offices at 1015 Fair St., Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood to vote early in person by 5:00 p.m.

All permanent early voter ballots "PEVL" must be dropped off at a County Ballot Drop Box or VoteCenter by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Election Day.

Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Please do not mail your Early Ballot. Drop off your ballot at the locations listed in the above sentence.

Please contact our office at 928-771-3248 if there are any questions.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook and Twitter. Please follow us at:facebook.com/ycrecorderelect or twitter.com/YavapaiRecorder.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder's Office