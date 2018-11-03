Cottonwood council briefs: Cottonwood may approve Notice of Intent of use tax

Cottonwood City Council may approve a Notice of Intent to implement a use tax next Tuesday during their regular meeting.

If it goes through final approval, the use tax would be 3.5 percent.

According to Cottonwood Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez, the tax does not affect all consumers.

“The main difference is the point of tax collection or in the case of use tax reporting and submission,” he said in a previous interview with Verde Valley Newspapers.

According to staff documents, the use tax “levels the playing field for local businesses with big ticket items.”

A use tax would also generate another $75,000 for the city, according to staff documents.

Old Town Association to update city on progress

Cottonwood City Council will hear an update on the Old Town Association’s progress Tuesday.

OTA has been on a road to recovery following an embezzlement scandal last spring. They’ve been working to gain assurances from the city ever since. The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has also partnered with OTA as their fiscal agent.

OTA President Brenda Clouston will have a presentation on the organization’s progress as well as their upcoming events.

City to consider reclassification of presiding magistrate position

Cottonwood may reclassify Presiding Magistrate Doug LaSota’s position to part-time Tuesday.

This discussion comes amid the possibility of co-locating the Cottonwood Municipal Court with other local limited jurisdiction courts, according to staff documents.

Cottonwood isn’t the only municipality considering a merger.

Clarkdale Town Council voted to co-locate their magistrate court with the Verde Valley last spring.

The reclassified position would be implemented on or after April 13, 2019, according to staff documents.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located at 826 N. Main St. For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes.

A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.

Related Stories