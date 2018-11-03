Mingus Union FFA wins big in national competition

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,262 American Degrees were awarded. Cristian Castillo and Jonathan Link, members of the Mingus Union FFA chapter were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 23-28 in Indianapolis. Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.



To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they start, own or hold a professional position in an existing agricultural enterprise. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized on stage at the national convention.



Winners of the National FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event (CDE) were announced Friday at the annual awards banquet. The event was held in conjunction with the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Ms. Beth Harper of Florida served as the superintendent of the event. Mingus Union was awarded a silver team award. Members of the team included Caleb Wylie, Crue Taylor, Jordyn Cromer, and Keagan Jones. Caleb was awarded a gold award individually and the rest of the team were awarded silver awards individually.



The National FFA Environmental and Natural Resources CDE is a competitive event that allows students to apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations. This event focuses on testing students' problem solving and decision-making skills in environmental and natural resources.

These areas concentrate on soil profiles, water quality, waste management, and use of global positioning units.

Each team competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their home state at the National FFA Convention & Expo. The event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis and Dull's Tree Farm in Thorntown, Indiana, is one of many educational activities at the national convention in which FFA members practice the lessons learned in agricultural education classes.

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 669,989 student members as part of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The organization is supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

