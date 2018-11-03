Obituary: Craig Ehrie 1973 - 2018

Craig Ehrie, 45, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 31, 2018, in Clarkdale, Arizona. He was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, to Selece Hibbard (Jud) and Harry Ehrie (Lori) on Feb. 5, 1973.

Craig did volunteer work with The American Legion and The Senior Community Center. His hobbies included hiking, camping and swimming.

He loved sports and coached his daughter's softball team with the Verde Valley Little League. His passion was music. He was the life of the party and always had a smile on his face. He was genuine and cared about every person that came into his life.

He loved his friends and family and wanted to make the world a better place, and he did just that.

He is survived by his parents Selece and Harry; half-brother, Ryan Ehrie (Natalie); significant other Christina Phelps; daughter Hope Ehrie and step children, Nick and Kati.

He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 at 3 p.m., at Windmill Park in Cornville, Arizona. All are welcome for food and drink, please come to share your memories of Craig.

Information provided by survivors.