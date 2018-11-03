Solid season finish for Camp Verde cross country runners

Camp Verde High cross country’s crop of new runners continued to impress at Sectionals.

On Friday afternoon at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook, the Cowboys competed at the Division IV Section III.

CV head coach David Castillo said the Cowboys did well.

Once again the boys finished together, with freshman Christian Aranzamendi taking 56th in 20:45, senior Fabian Herrera Araiza finishing 57th in 20:46 and senior Steven Petty ending up 58th with a time of 20:46.

Northland Prep senior Micah Stanton won the boys race with a time of 16:26.

Sophomore Steven Moore was 83rd in 23:56, freshman Regelio Carillo finished 84th with a time of 23:57 and freshman Aaron Mathews took 85th with a time of 24:44.

Camp Verde finished in 11th place. NPA won the boys title by 30 points over second place Hopi.

The top 25 individuals and top five teams advance to the state meet.

On the girls side, Camp Verde freshman Daphne Sanchez was 59th with a time of 30:35.9 and junior Bennett Holm was 64th with a time of 35:36.0.

Junior Aliandrea Upshaw of St. Michael won the girls race with time of 18:34. St. Michael won the girls team time by 40 points over Hopi.