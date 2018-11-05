Sugar & the Mint Bluegrass band extraordinaire Telluride Bluegrass Winner Comes to OTCA

The Old Town Center for the Arts is hosting a special Encore Evening with Sugar & the Mint Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m.

If You Go ... • What: Sugar and the Mint • When: Saturday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • More Info: (928) 634-0940 www.oldtowncenter.org

Sugar & the Mint swept the 44th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June 2017, played the main stage at Telluride this year, and are now returning to OTCA after a sell-out performance last Spring. Sugar and The Mint is a vibrant young contemporary bluegrass band from Prescott. They are one of the youngest bands to win in the history of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. The acoustic string quintet consists of Matt Tatum Haynes (mandolin, vocals), Johan Glidden (lead vocals, guitar, violin), Glory Glidden (violin, vocals), Keenan Hammack (guitar, vocals), and Cosimo Bohrman (bass, vocals.

Sugar & the Mint has shared the bill with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Emmylou Harris, Punch Brothers, Tommy Emmanuel, Jerry Douglas, I’m With Her, Steep Canyon Rangers, and the Sam Bush Band, while performing at the West’s best festivals: Telluride Bluegrass Festival (2018), Ogden Music Festival (2017, 2018) Pagosa Folk and Bluegrass Festival (2018), Rapidgrass Festival (2018), Pickin’ in the Pines Acoustic Music Festival (2017), and many more.

In addition to festival appearances, Sugar and the Mint draws large crowds at ticketed theater shows, with a history of Sold Out events. Performances highlight the band’s own work: innovative, original songs found on Sugar and the Mint’s albums, Just Past Midnight and Grape Flavored. The band’s musical repertoire spans many genres. Early on, the band put its own spin on songs from blues legend Robert Johnson, the father of bluegrass Bill Monroe, folk music icons The Kingston Trio, and rock & roll’s Allman Brothers. Today, unique arrangements of 20th-century favorites still make it to the set list for live shows.

The group is celebrating their new album release Just Past Midnight (2018) which showcases the group’s fresh musical perspective and artistry. Sugar & the Mint is a member of the Arizona Bluegrass Association. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the finest young bluegrass bands in the country right here in Old Town Cottonwood.

Tickets for Sugar and the Mint are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Foods. In Sedona find tickets at the Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.