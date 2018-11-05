Two men rescued after plane crash near Red Creek Airstrip

Two men were rescued Saturday at 6 p.m. after a small plane crashed on the Red Creek Airstrip along the Verde River, according to a Yavapai County Sherriff's Office news release.



At the time of the crash, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office personnel were training with their helicopter in the area, according to YCSO.

They responded to the crash and found the 46-year-old pilot and 24-year-old passenger, both uninjured, officers said.



The two men in the crash are both from Scottsdale, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn.

"The plane had flipped over at the end of a dirt runway," he said.

The plane is a single-engine Aviat A-1c-200, according to YCSO.