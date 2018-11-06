Carol Anne Teague ahead of Jason Finger by 28 percent in Mingus Union school board race

COTTONWOOD – It looks like Carol Anne Teague will join Stephen Currie and John McTurk as the newest members of Mingus Union High School District’s governing board.

According to Yavapai County’s general election unofficial results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Teague is 28 percentage points ahead of challenger and longtime Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board member Jason Finger.

“I want to congratulate Carol Anne and her willingness to serve the high school students of this community,” Finger said. “And I hope she serves with a loud voice.”

After unofficial results had been released, Teague said “thank you to everyone who voted – whether or not they voted for me.”

“And thank you to everyone who has been so generous of their time and their thoughts,” she said.

Teague, whose term begins on Jan. 1, said that her first responsibility on the Mingus Union board will be to “show up at the meetings, get myself up to speed, and decide how I feel about the issues.”

Though Teague had 2,104 more votes than Finger – 4,799 to 2,695 – she said that her opponent “ran a very decent campaign, for which I am extremely appreciative.”

Having served the past 12 years on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board, Finger said Tuesday that being active in education “doesn’t stop” with his loss to Teague.

“I will continue to be a voice for the kids,” he said.

Finger said that his time on the C-OC board gave him a “deeper understanding and insight into our excellent educators as they’ve worked with our kids.”

Teague’s seat on the Mingus Union School Board is a two-year term. Currie and McTurk will serve for four years.

Visit http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/26/Elections/2018/1106/ENG_NOV_Election_Results_Post.pdf for updates on the Nov. 6 general election.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42