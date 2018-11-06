Here are the locations of Verde Valley drop-boxes, voting centers for Tuesday’s General Election

By Kelcie Grega

  • Originally Published: November 6, 2018 10:36 a.m.

    • VERDE VALLEY -- Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman is encouraging Yavapai County voters to "let your voice be heard."

    You can cast your ballot at the following Verde Valley locations:

    Camp Verde

    Camp Verde Library -- 130 N. Black Bridge Road.

    Clarkdale

    Clark Memorial Clubhouse -- 19 N. 9th St.

    Cottonwood

    Cottonwood Bible Church -- 1020 S. Camino Real

    Immaculate Conception Catholic Church -- 700 N. Bill Gray Road

    Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex -- 10 S. 6th St.

    Sedona

    Sedona Elks Lodge #2291 --110 Airport Road

    VOCA Community Center -- 690 Bell Rock Blvd.

    Hoffman said all early ballots must be delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, any Yavapai County vote center, or official ballot drop box listed below no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    "Do not mail in your ballot," she said. "Late ballots will not be tabulated. Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting."

    If you've already sent your early ballot, be sure to visit https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/AbsenteeBallotSearch.do to check your ballot status.

