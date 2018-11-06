Here are the locations of Verde Valley drop-boxes, voting centers for Tuesday’s General Election

VERDE VALLEY -- Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman is encouraging Yavapai County voters to "let your voice be heard."

You can cast your ballot at the following Verde Valley locations:

Camp Verde

Camp Verde Library -- 130 N. Black Bridge Road.

Clarkdale

Clark Memorial Clubhouse -- 19 N. 9th St.

Cottonwood

Cottonwood Bible Church -- 1020 S. Camino Real

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church -- 700 N. Bill Gray Road

Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex -- 10 S. 6th St.

Sedona

Sedona Elks Lodge #2291 --110 Airport Road

VOCA Community Center -- 690 Bell Rock Blvd.

Hoffman said all early ballots must be delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, any Yavapai County vote center, or official ballot drop box listed below no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Do not mail in your ballot," she said. "Late ballots will not be tabulated. Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting."

If you've already sent your early ballot, be sure to visit https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/AbsenteeBallotSearch.do to check your ballot status.

Follow verdenews.com and cvbugle.com for live election coverage tonight.

