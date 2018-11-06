New job title for Sebra Choe?

CAMP VERDE – When the Town of Camp Verde created its Economic Development department in 2012, one person was charged with growing the community’s economy while preserving and enhancing the things that make Camp Verde unique.

Since then, the department has grown to two full-timers, as Economic Development Specialist Sebra Choe works alongside Economic Development Director Steve Ayers.

According to Ayers, the title specialist “does not accurately reflect” what Choe is doing.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve an updated job description for the Economic Development director and the creation of a new position: Economic Development projects manager

Choe, who would serve as projects manager, is “no more a specialist than the director is,” council’s Nov. 7 agenda packet states.

Initially, the position of Economic Development specialist was what Ayers said “administrative and assisting with projects.”

“But so many projects have come along that the current job description doesn’t reflect what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Ayers said.

According to Ayers, Economic Development “includes so many things,” as growing the economy requires a “broad set of strategies.”

Strategies, according to the agenda packet, which include workforce development, business attraction, business retention, business expansion, entrepreneurship, marketing, capital creation, retail attraction, expanding opportunities for local youth, availability of health care options, recreational amenities, adequate and affordable housing stock, resource protection and infrastructure expansion, all play a significant role in economic growth.

For Ayers, who began as Economic Development director in early 2013, “the responsibilities my job has taken on have been client driven.”

“If we’re going to solicit other businesses, we need to respond to their needs.”

Job descriptions for the Town’s Economic Development director and projects manager are in the Nov. 7 agenda packet, which can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council/.

Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

