Obituary: Margaret Dell Conlin

After a long and beautiful life, Margaret Dell (McCanlies) Conlin, long-time Arizona resident, passed away on the morning of Nov. 3, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.





Margaret, daughter of Warren and Lillian (Williams) McCanlies, was born in Eastland, Texas, and moved to Arizona as an infant.

Margaret’s childhood was spent in the Phoenix area, as well as Harquahala Valley where her family homesteaded when she was only 3 years old.

Her simple, yet secure and joyful childhood, gave her countless memories that she held near to her heart; memories that will now be passed on through the generations.





Before settling back into the Phoenix area as an adult, Margaret attended Hardin-Simmons College in Abilene, Texas.

In 1951, Margaret married Robert D. Conlin and together they moved to Maryland, Ohio and New Jersey before settling back into Phoenix and raising four daughters.



Margaret was an artist and creator, often spending time in her early years painting, sewing and creating amazing art pieces.





Also known to us as Maggie, Grandma, Bobo, and Nonni, Margaret is survived by a huge and loving family where she will never be forgotten.

This family includes her four daughters: Mary Conlin and husband, Michael Butcher of Jerome; Tisa Conlin of Clarkdale; Susan Lustenberger of Novato, California; Anne McPhilomy and husband, Jim of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; her brother, Clifford McCanlies and wife, Susan of Chino Valley, Arizona; as well as 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Beyond her immediate family, Maggie is survived by countless friends and distant relatives who have all been touched by her joyful and loving nature.



Maggie was a professional hugger, storyteller, animal lover, treasure collector, and magic maker.

She loved connecting with people, ALL PEOPLE, over shared memories and new experiences.

She will be dearly remembered and loved by many near and far.





Maggie’s memorial service will be held at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 889 1st S. St., Clarkdale, Arizona, 86324 on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at 10 a.m.





Information provided by survivors.


