Q&A with Verde Valley's Educator of the week: Micca Martinez, physical education teacher at Beaver Creek School

RIMROCK – Raised by a family of educators, it only stands to reason that Micca Martinez would find herself in the classroom.

“I wanted to coach at a young age and teaching is a wonderful path for that,” says Martinez, Beaver Creek School’s physical education teacher and program coordinator.

As physical education teacher and program coordinator at Beaver Creek School, Martinez has been “from day one, a person who wants to support her school in any way possible,” says Karin Ward, the school district’s superintendent.

Says Ward, Martinez’s strengths in supervision and her “desire to help kids stay healthy brought her to the position of Special Programs coordinator where she organizes Wellness Weeks and other health related speakers and activities.”

At Beaver Creek School, Martinez also trains on playground supervision and supports the classroom and playground paraprofessionals in their activities, Ward says.

Martinez also started the school’s Junior Basketball program, and coaches both basketball and volleyball at Beaver Creek.

What does Martinez like most about teaching?

“There are new challenges literally every day, and kids say the darnedest things that keep me laughing and enjoying what I do on a daily basis,” she says.

After 21 years as an educator, what would Martinez do if she was no longer a teacher?

“I don’t know. Most jobs require teaching of some kind,” she says. “I do know I would want to live somewhere on a beach.”

VVN: How would you describe your teaching style?

Martinez: As she teaches children from kindergarten through eighth grade each day, Martinez says she “[has] to adapt to the needs of all ages quickly.”

“I enjoy giving students the tools they need to live a healthy lifestyle, stay active for a lifetime, ability to work with others and how to appreciate others abilities and knowledge even though they are different than theirs.”

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Martinez: “I have been blessed to coach a variety of sports for the last 23 years and could not be prouder of all the athletes that have found success through sports over the years.”

VVN: What do you love most about your work?

Martinez: “I love watching students find success in what they are doing and teaching students that success looks different for everyone and that is what makes us unique.

I have been lucky enough to teach two generations in the Verde Valley and I truly enjoy the special connections and bonds that have been created with my former students and now their children.”

VVN: Tell us something about you that most people don’t know.

Martinez: “I enjoy family history and collecting antiques as well as spending time with my family and friends. As a family, we all enjoy camping, going to the lake, outdoor sports, and anything that equals and adventure. One of my goals as a parent is to take my children to all 50 states.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Related Stories