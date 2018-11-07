Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Degas: Passion for Perfection”. The event will show in Sedona on Monday, Nov. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Degas: Passion for Perfection” offers a unique insight into Degas’ personal and creative life, looking at his relationship with the impressionist movement, fascination with dance, and struggle with his eyesight, which in time would prevent him making art altogether.

The film uncovers the fascinating story of his obsessive pursuit for perfection both through experimentation with new techniques and the study of past masters, including Italian Renaissance artists and near-contemporaries such as Ingres and Delacroix.

Directed by David Bickerstaff, the film journeys from a superb exhibition at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, where the UK’s most extensive Degas collection is held, to Paris and Italy, where Degas spent his formative years and taught himself to paint. The production offers exclusive access to view rare and diverse works.

“Degas: Passion for Perfection” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Nov. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.