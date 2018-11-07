The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Nov. 11 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “La Sylphide” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Sedona audiences get to see the production the same day it premieres in Moscow.

“La Sylphide” features Libretto by Adolphe Nourrit and Philippo Taglioni, with music direction by Pavel Klinichev and choreography by August Bournonville. Production and new choreography is by Johan Kobborg. The cast includes the Bolshoi’s principal dancers and soloists (including Anastasia Stashkevich, Semyon Chudin and Anna Balukova), accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi.

On his wedding day, the young Scotsman James is awakened with a kiss from an ethereal winged creature, a Sylph. Entranced by her beauty, James risks everything to pursue an unattainable love.

“La Sylphide” is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets, and a treasure in Danish ballet master August Bournonville’s style. Staged for the Bolshoi by Bournonville expert Johan Kobborg, this production is the ultimate romantic masterpiece.

“Le Sylphide” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.