Anti-Trump protesters in Cottonwood join nationwide protests backing Mueller probe (with video)

COTTONWOOD -- Protesters gathered outside the Walgreens in Cottonwood Thursday condemning President Donald Trump's decision to force out former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions handed in his resignation Wednesday at Trump's request. He will be replaced by Matthew Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney who was hired as Sessions' chief-of-staff in October 2017.

Protesters also rallied for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



Beverly Hadden, of Cottonwood, said this was part of a nationwide protest coordinated to take place Thursday at 5 p.m.

"My daughter is protesting right now in Times Square," she said. "This is a much bigger crowd than we thought."

But Heide Moore, of Cottonwood, said she wasn't surprised at the turnout.

"I think people are fed up," she said. "(Trump) is pushing the line too far and it has to stop."

This national response had already been preplanned in the event that Trump would fire Mueller.

According to reporting by USA Today, Trump was publicly feuding with Sessions over the Mueller probe. He has also extended attacks to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, calling the Russian investigation a "witch hunt."