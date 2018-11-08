Man accused of ‘gutting’ dog, attempted arson, gets new trial date

CAMP VERDE -- A man charged with attempted arson of his own properties and animal cruelty is set for a new trial next May.

On Aug. 10, 2016, Camp Verde police arrested Brian Reade, 53, after finding a “gutted” dog in a trailer occupied by Reade.

A plea offer was on the table but according to court documents, parties have not been able to reach a non-trial resolution. A four-day trial is set to being on May 7, 2019, at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde. Judge Michael Bluff will preside. The trial will have a 12-person jury.

On the day Reade was arrested, officers had originally responded to a call about a man who was allegedly threatening to burn a residence located on Ripple Road in Verde Lakes Estates, according to court documents. He owned this property.

When officers arrived, they began questioning the tenant of the property. The tenant told them that Reade was threatening to burn her place down.



According to court documents, Reade came out of his trailer wielding a homemade spear and a bottle with a wick filled with an unknown fluid. Police told Reade to drop his weapons and he complied.

Court documents described the contraption as an “improvised explosive device.”

While questioning Reade, officers investigated his trailer and found a large dead dog that had been “gutted” in the bathroom, according to court documents. Court records described the dog as a “pit bull-mix.”

Officers said the trailer smelled slightly of gas, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Reade on attempted arson, burglary, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and cruelty to animal charges. All felonies, according to court documents.



Reade originally had a trial set for May 2018 but it was delayed after he changed his counsel to Bruce Griffen, according to court documents.