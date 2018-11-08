Valley Academy, Yavapai College offer construction training program

COTTONWOOD – From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education will hold a training program for anyone who is interested in a career in the construction industry.

This program is an opportunity for either students or adults to meet with industry employers and to learn more.

Sponsored by both Yavapai College and Valley Academy, the construction program offers basic framing, carpentry and building skills, tool and job site safety, OSHA Certification, ICES Core 4 Forklift National Certification, NCCER Core Construction Certification, and possible paid internships.

Construction courses are taught at Valley Academy by construction instructor Travis Black in conjunction with the program’s high school construction students.

Representatives from Tierra Verde Builders, Lawler Construction and Kirkwood Builders who according to Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir have been “very supportive of construction.”

For more information about Valley Academy’s construction programs, or to participate in the Nov. 13 training program, contact Bob Weir at Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education at 928-634-7131, extension 12 or email bweir@vacte.com; or contact Karla Phillips at Yavapai College at 928-717-7720 or email karla.phillips@yc.edu.

The Nov. 13 workshop will be held at Valley Academy, located at 3405 E. SR 89A, building B (room 2) in Cottonwood.

