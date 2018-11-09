Cornville woman dies in crash on 89A, Page Springs Road

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reported a Cornville woman involved in a Thursday two-vehicle crash on Arizona 89A and Page Springs Road has died.

The crash occurred at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, DPS advised.

According to the DPS, a Hyundai passenger vehicle driven by Claudette A. Flynn, 82, from Cornville, was making a left turn from southbound SR 89A onto Page Springs Road. Her vehicle collided with a Dodge SUV, driven by a 24-year-old man from Cottonwood. He was driving northbound on SR 89A.

Verde Valley Fire District personnel said the 24-year-old man declined medical treatment.

Flynn was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where she passed away, according to the DPS.

Northbound SR 89A and Page Springs Road were both shut down to allow a medical helicopter to airlift Flynn to Flagstaff.

SR 89A was closed for 1.5 hours while Page Springs Road was blocked for more than three hours, according to VVFD.

Sedona Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Department of Transportation and Yavapai County Sherriff's Office also responded to the accident, according to VVFD.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety and Verde Valley Fire District.