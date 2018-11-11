Light up the Mountain Celebration returns Nov. 24 in Jerome

Once again, it is Christmas in Jerome and that means an afternoon of photos with Santa, music by Mingus Union High School Choir and Jazz band and a night of luminarias, reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and tree lighting. Bring your camera to The Old Fire House for a special photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus starting at 3:30 p.m. Then, stroll through town and listen to small groups of Mingus Union High School students performing at many locations. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with the merchants of Jerome setting out lovely luminarias and lighting the streets by the flickering of candles. At 6 p.m., join town residents in the Upper Park for the traditional reading of a holiday classic and a warm welcome from Santa as he lights the park with a beautiful display of holiday cheer. Spend the day in Jerome and enjoy the unique restaurants, shops, galleries and wine tasting rooms that make this mountain top town one of Arizona’s treasures.