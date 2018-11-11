Obituary: Steven James Eaton 1955-2018

Steven James Eaton lost his courageous two-year health battle on Oct. 27, 2018. He is loved and missed.



Steve was preceded in death by parents, William “Buster” Eaton and Betty Jo Eaton; and his son, Stevie. Steve is survived a son, Chance, of Camp Verde; three step-children, six grandchildren, six sisters and loved by numerous nieces and nephews.



He was born in Glendale, Arizona, on May 7, 1955, but he was raised in Camp Verde where his heart always was.



A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m., at Beasley Flats. Family and friends will meet at the VFW at 10 a.m., and procession to the site will follow. Please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences with the family.



Information provided by survivors.