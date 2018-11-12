Speed of Trust on Camp Verde School Board agenda

CAMP VERDE – Earlier this year, Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board and Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe began reading the book The Speed of Trust by Stephen Covey.

In many ways, the book reinforces the district’s embracement of the Capturing Kids Hearts program, Howe said.

Tuesday, Howe and the Camp Verde School Board will discuss this professional development book in a special work session before convening into regular session.

For Howe, actions do speak louder than words.

“As trust increases, the ability to get work done also increases,” the district’s administrator-in-charge said. “Bringing the bond together, trust between the board and the administration, all the district’s parties, board to board, administration to administration, board to administration, it goes back to what we talked about in February when I offered to lead the district.”

In regular session, Howe will update the Camp Verde School Board on the Strategic Plan.

The plan, Howe said, is an “evolving document.”

Some things in the plan, we’ve already accomplished,” Howe said. “Once we accomplish something in the plan, we replace it with something else.”

Howe said that this year’s primary focus with the Strategic Plan is “customer service.”

“We want to improve in all areas: teacher to student, teacher to teacher, teacher to parent, school to administration, making sure we’re doing the best job for all stakeholders.”

Not only does The Speed of Trust connect to Capturing Kids Hearts, Howe said that it connects to the Strategic Plan.

“It has really helped the culture of the board meetings,” Howe said. “When we get to the meetings and we’re discussing an agenda item, we may not agree but we’ll respect each other’s values.”

The Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for the special work session and at 7 p.m. for its regular session at the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

The District will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42