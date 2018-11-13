Celebrate the Eagles with South of Winslow at Old Town Center

Come celebrate a tribute to the Eagles, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, when “South of Winslow”, appears in concert, Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.



Originating in Prescott, “South of Winslow” band is a collection of five talented and seasoned musicians that perform Eagles music exclusively. The band formed six years ago when they discovered their mutual love for the Eagles.

Arguably the most universally known and loved band of the last 40 years, Eagles’ music strikes a chord with all ages and musical persuasions. The Eagles Greatest Hits album recorded in 1971 is all-time best selling album, selling over 38 million copies, 5 million more than Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Their ‘Hotel California’ Album is 3rd on the all time list at 26 Million copies.

The band members include Jeff Moody on drums, Bruce Gustin on lead guitar, David Solomon on rhythm guitar/ keyboard, Mark Myers, lead guitar and Tim Gliddon on bass guitar. All members share lead singing and complex five part harmonies. On stage, South of Winslow’s dedication to vocal and musical mastery places them second-to-none with their replication of the Eagles experience.

Band member, Tim Gliddon explained, “The name of the band, South of Winslow, was created and adapted from the song “Take it Easy,” and the verse that contains the lyrics, “Well, I’m a-standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona”.



By coincidence, the band formed in Prescott which is literally “South of Winslow”, Arizona. Bill Yates, drummer stated, “The Eagles is a challenging band to cover. Mastering their complex harmony vocals and instrumentation demands dedicated effort and precision.”

The band has performed throughout Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. Aside from their physical appearances, they are often mistaken for the real Eagles.



During a concert event in Honolulu, South of Winslow band performed to an audience of 18,000; sharing the same stage with legendary rock artists Kenny Loggins, Steve Augeri of Journey and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship.

The South of Winslow Concert will be at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, November 17th at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Main Street (5th Street & Main St.) in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.