Letter: It’s sad to see what Sedona has become

Editor:

My spirit animal and I are packed and ready to go.

My first visit to Sedona was in 1986. There wasn’t much here. The Rainbow Room and the Art Barn provided nightlife and culture in that order.

Many trips later the shabbiness of old landmarks, the cheesiness of the new , abysmal city planning, traffic congestion and the visual pollution tourism always disheartens me. The view that once offered a black infinity of stars is now a cityscape of hillside homes and artificial light.

The town is a haven for modern day outlaws, shady lawyers, unethical care-givers, con artists and sad botoxed clowns.

There are good people, too, at Ace Hardware, Bashas’ grocery, salt of the earth types who are too busy working and paying taxes to pursue the mysteries of crystal healing, people who call a rock a rock and not a vortex and aren’t wasting their days waiting for the return of extra terrestrials.

I thought I had seen all that misguided human imagination could conjure up until I happenened upon Sedona’s utopian community. There you find beautiful young people squatting in a hallucinogenic haze of non-conformism, surviving on love and hand-outs, idealistic boys at 25 who will clutter the sidewalks at 40 with their “help me” signs and lack of marketable job skills.

People of Sedona BUILD A WALL, -- between California and Arizona. Turn back the tide of reiki masters, psychics, organic vegetarians and all so-called metaphysicians, but especially the meditation gurus, frauds all preying on the vulnerable.

I can’t wait to return to New England where I will scrape 2 pounds of dead skin off my heels and purge myself of the stench of healing oils.

Namaste Sedona.

Patti Hughes

Formerly of Sedona