Letter: Thank you for your overwhelming vote of confidence

Editor:

To all of the voters in the Mingus Union High School district:

Thank you. Thank you all so much.

I am now one of your elected representatives on the MUHS school board. You overwhelmingly voted me into this position.



I ran my campaign on the simple statement “KIDS FIRST.” I meant it and you responded and we made one heck of a statement.



I want to thank the businesses and property owners who showed their support by asking for and displaying my signs. Thank you to the current Mingus school board and the Mingus staff who patiently and thoroughly answered my thousands of questions.



Thank you to the teachers who came to the meet and greet, and thank you to the teachers from Mingus, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Beaver Creek, and Clarkdale-Jerome who contacted me personally and spoke openly to me about their concerns.



Thank you to the students and their parents and guardians who reached out. Thank you to my personal support group who encouraged and advised me. Thank you, everybody.

And now the real work starts. I need you all.

Please don’t hesitate to email me at catinarizona@gmail.com.



I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Once again, thank you.

Carol Anne Teague

Jerome