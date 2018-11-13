Movie Review: The Girl in the Spider’s Web a third-rate thriller

So now we have the return of that Swedish young woman with the dragon tattoo, in a sequel to the three films of the Stieg Larsson novels. It happens very often that a sequel, produced off the mainstream of the originals, is of less quality than the originals. The Girl in the Spider’s Web fits that appraisal, and below.

Claire Foy (she was star of the PBS series, The Queen) plays the computer super whiz, Lisbeth Salander. She does very well in the role, but the story, written by David Lagercrantz is not nearly as good as the Larsson based films — Swedish and American.

Here we start off by meeting two young sisters, 9 or 10 years old, who are being coaxed by their father to participate in what is evidently going to be a bad scene. The older sister, Lisbeth, refuses and ends up jumping off a ledge of their house down several hundred feet, saved by the deep layer of soft snow. Her sister, Camilla, stays.

We come to the present time, when Lisbeth is part of a team of computer specialists who fight evil. The evil in Sweden at this time is an organization that is preparing to launch an international calamity, nuclear-based, to accomplish their aims. Camilla is part of that group.

Along the way Lisbeth and her ally, Mikael Blomkvist, the head of a liberal magazine, Millennium, struggle to get the upper hand. They suffer a lot from the brutal bad guys. At times, some of the players who seemed to be good guys show their true alliance with the evil organization. And as we have often seen in third-rate thrillers or war films, the heroes never get hit by bullets no matter how close, or how open they are to the shooters. But the heroes never miss. It is pretty apparent that the outcome to this adventure will favor Lisbeth and the people around her.

Stieg Larsson, the creator of Lisbeth and friends, died before the first film was made. That seems sad, but I don’t think he would be pleased with this entry.

One positive note, the cinematography showing landscapes of the Swedish snowy hills and mountains is awesome.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is at the Harkins Sedona 6 Theater.