Red Earth Theatre offers the ‘Gratitude Show’ at Tlaquepaque

Red Earth Theatre returns to Tlaquepaque with a lot of gratitude.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., the Red Earth Theatre troupe will present a “Gratitude Show” in the Chapel at the Patio de la Camilla, a collage-piece of poetry, prose, music and thoughts about gratitude drawn from a variety of cultures and eras, and featuring many of Red Earth Theatre’s regular performers and some new faces.

Performers include Sandi Schenholm, Carmen Bedoya, Connie Patrick, Janie Rian, Joan Westmoreland, Terra Shelman, Cathy Ransom, Nancy Melmon, Kate Hawkes, Dave Belkiewitz, Dylan Marshall, Michael Cosentino, Murray Archimedes and musicians Jeanie Carroll, Riley Whitaker, Steve Keiffer and Leah Bee.

Back in July, Tlaquepaque owner and property manager Wendy Lippman and Red Earth’s Producing Artistic Director Kate Hawkes got together to add live theatre to the current roster of live music and other events.

The third Thursday of each month brings a series of simple stripped-down theatrical performances, featuring local performers and a variety of live forms. Future dates include: Dec 20 - a new take on ‘A Christmas Carol’ and in 2019 in Jan 17, Feb 14, March 14, April 18, May 16 and June 20.

If you are a theatre performer with an idea for a show, please contact Red Earth Theatre at info@redearththeatre.org or by phone at 938-399-0997.

A nonprofit company founded in 2013, Red Earth Theatre provides a platform to inspire and nurture many voices through live performance, and encourages dialogue exploring the human experience in our diverse communities throughout the Verde Valley.

Producing new work, old favorites, reader’s theatre and working collaboratively with many organizations to include the performing arts in creative forms, Red Earth Theatre aims to provide opportunity for everyone to experience live performance.

‘The Gratitude Show’ is a heartfelt collection of thoughts considering gratitude. Featuring original pieces from our local community of creators including Murray Archimedes, Janie Rian, Constance Patrick, Nancy Ruby, Dylan Marshall, Tiana Hood, Kate Hawkes and Liz Hargrove it includes writing from others including Billy Collins, Ann Lamont, Elizabeth Alexander and Blanco Valera.

Threaded through the show are quotes from A.A. Milne (Piglet), Hafiz, Confucius, Buddha, Oliver Sacks and Lao-Tzu. Songs will include ‘Gracias a la Vida’ (Violetta Para), an old folk song from Haiti ‘Merci Bon Dieu’ and you are invited to sing with us on Louis Armstrong’s ‘What A Wonderful World’.